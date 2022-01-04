ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Quantum Sensors Market

By Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
 2 days ago
With Market Size Valued at $547.3 Million by 2026, it's a Healthy Outlook for the Global...

The Press

Magnachip Develops Next-Generation OLED DDIC for Automotive Displays

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the company is expanding its organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuit (OLED DDIC) product lineup by developing a next-generation OLED DDIC for automotive displays. In recent years, the use of electric vehicles,...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Nano Dimension Snaps Global Inkjet Systems For ~$18M Cash

Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM) acquired Global Inkjet Systems Ltd for $18.1 million in cash and involves an earnout of $1.3 million - $10.7 million within the next 27 months. Cambridge, U.K.-based Global Inkjet is a developer and supplier of control electronics, software, and ink delivery systems. It has more...
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Laser Distance Measuring Sensors Market Share Research Report 2022 Research, Revenue & Forecast Displayed By || SICK, KEYENCE, ZSY

Global Laser Distance Measuring Sensors market looks into a report for investigation of the Laser Distance Measuring Sensors marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Laser Distance Measuring Sensors market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Laser Distance Measuring Sensors industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Laser Distance Measuring Sensors market players.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum#Market Research#Covid#Gia#San Francisco
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Ultrasonic Level Sensors Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Type, Application And Specification, Forecast To 2031 | ENDRESS HAUSER, Baumer Process, BinMaster

Market research on most trending report Global “Ultrasonic Level Sensors” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Ultrasonic Level Sensors market state of affairs. The Ultrasonic Level Sensors marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Ultrasonic Level Sensors report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Ultrasonic Level Sensors Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

ThermVac Keeps Developing Technologies of Ultra-high Temperature Furnaces for Graphitization and Carbon Purification

HWASEONG, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- ThermVac Inc., a developer of vacuum furnaces based in Korea, continues to develop a variety of ultra-high temperature furnaces that can be optimally applied to diverse types of materials, which are to be fired in the range of 2,500°C or higher ultra-high temperature. This is particularly relevant for high-quality graphite materials of which global demand is rapidly increasing in secondary battery, electric vehicle and photovoltaic industries.
ECONOMY
The Press

Earphones and Headphones

Valued to be $33.4 Billion by 2026, Earphones and Headphones Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Earphones and Headphones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

OMNIVISION Unveils Automotive Industry’s First 5MP RGB-IR Global Shutter Sensor for In-Cabin Monitoring Systems

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today announced at CES the latest addition to its groundbreaking Nyxel® near-infrared (NIR) technology family―the new OX05B1S is the automotive industry’s first 5 megapixel (MP) RGB-IR BSI global shutter sensor for in-cabin monitoring systems (IMS). With a pixel size of just 2.2µm, it offers 940nm NIR sensitivity for the best performance in extremely low light conditions; it has a wide field of view and enough pixels to view both the driver and occupants. Additionally, it is the first RGB-IR sensor for in-cabin monitoring to feature integrated cybersecurity.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Quantum Sensor to Detect SARS-CoV-2 More Accurately

Researchers at MIT have designed a quantum sensor to detect SARS-CoV-2. While the device is still theoretical, the researchers have used mathematical simulations to show its potential, and the data and design indicate that it may be faster, more accurate, and less expensive than the current gold-standard technique, PCR. The system is based on nanodiamonds to which viral RNA binds, causing a change in the magnetic properties of the system and leading to a measurable change in fluorescence.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

AIMMO bags $12M Series A to advance data labeling technology

A Korean startup called AIMMO, which uses software and humans to label and categorize image, video, sound, text and sensor fusion data, built an AI data annotation platform, making the data labeling faster for enterprises. AIMMO announced today it has raised $12 million in a Series A round to advance...
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Fiber Optic Current Sensor Market Forecast Research Report 2022 Updated Research Data Given By || Adamant, ABB, EXALOS

Global Fiber Optic Current Sensor market looks into a report for investigation of the Fiber Optic Current Sensor marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Fiber Optic Current Sensor market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Fiber Optic Current Sensor industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Fiber Optic Current Sensor market players.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Thermal Conductivity CO2 Sensors Market Analysis By Future Patterns, Geography and Impacts on Development 2022-2030

The report on Global Thermal Conductivity CO2 Sensors Market is derived from excessive research, carried out through a group of industry professionals. This report covers, in brief, the goods or offerings withinside the market and their application. This file additionally offers data on the technological improvements taking region in the Global Thermal Conductivity CO2 Sensors market, supporting the market providers to grow their enterprise productivity and operational efficiency.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Angular Sensors Market Size Research Report 2022 Industry Research Forecasts Predicted By || NXP, MET Tech, Vishay

Global Angular Sensors market looks into a report for investigation of the Angular Sensors marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Angular Sensors market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Angular Sensors industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Angular Sensors market players.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Magnetic Field Sensors Market Forecast Research Report 2022 PESTAL Analysis By || Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Sanken Electric Co.Ltd. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Global Magnetic Field Sensors market looks into a report for investigation of the Magnetic Field Sensors marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Magnetic Field Sensors market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Magnetic Field Sensors industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Magnetic Field Sensors market players.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Cryogenic Temperature Sensors Market Share Research Report 2022 Porter’s Five Forces analysis Explained || Lake Shore Cryotronics, Capgo, OMEGA

Global Cryogenic Temperature Sensors market looks into a report for investigation of the Cryogenic Temperature Sensors marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Cryogenic Temperature Sensors market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Cryogenic Temperature Sensors industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Cryogenic Temperature Sensors market players.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Pressure Sensors Market Company Research Report 2022 Research Segments & Revenues Described By || Bosch, Denso, Sensata

Global Pressure Sensors market looks into a report for investigation of the Pressure Sensors marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Pressure Sensors market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Pressure Sensors industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Pressure Sensors market players.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Smartphone Sensors Market Size Research Report 2022 Research Business Models Explained By || Ams, Broadcom, Dyna Image

Global Smartphone Sensors market looks into a report for investigation of the Smartphone Sensors marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Smartphone Sensors market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Smartphone Sensors industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Smartphone Sensors market players.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market Outlook Research Report 2022 Qualitative Analysis Given By || ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V.

Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor market looks into a report for investigation of the Hall-Effect Current Sensor marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Hall-Effect Current Sensor market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Hall-Effect Current Sensor industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Hall-Effect Current Sensor market players.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Trends, Restraints, Opportunities, Growth and PESTEL Analysis | INFINEON, SENSATA, ROBERT BOSCH

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market study with an in-depth overview, describing the Product / Industry Scope and develops market outlook and status to 2031. The Automotive Pressure Sensors market Study is segmented by key regions which are expediting the marketization. Also include several industries customer’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers, and detailed analysis of key players.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Sensors Market Thorough Study and Structures and Gross Margin | Robert Bosch GmbH, Stmicroelectronics N.V., General Electric

Global Automotive Sensors Market study with an in-depth overview, describing the Product / Industry Scope and develops market outlook and status to 2031. The Automotive Sensors market Study is segmented by key regions which are expediting the marketization. Also include several industries customer’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers, and detailed analysis of key players.
MARKETS
