Global Quantum Sensors Market

Researchers at MIT have designed a quantum sensor to detect SARS-CoV-2. While the device is still theoretical, the researchers have used mathematical simulations to show its potential, and the data and design indicate that it may be faster, more accurate, and less expensive than the current gold-standard technique, PCR. The system is based on nanodiamonds to which viral RNA binds, causing a change in the magnetic properties of the system and leading to a measurable change in fluorescence.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO