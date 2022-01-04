Simfoni Further Accelerates Growth and Momentum with the Acquisition of EC Sourcing Group

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By the end of 2020, LinkedIn ranked "digital marketing specialist" as one of the most in-demand jobs for 2021. This is unsurprising considering the lockdown-led migration propelled digital professionals to look for alternatives including remote work, flexible hours, higher pay, and a healthier life-work balance in the workplace. With a record of 4.4 million Americans leaving their jobs in September 2021, the number of Americans quitting has now exceeded pre-pandemic highs for six straight months in a phenomenon that has come to be known as "the Great Resignation." As recently as December 13, on the video-sharing APP Tik Tok the hashtag #quitmyjob had 194.7 million views on the video-sharing app, and #iquitmyjob had 41 million. 40 percent of survey respondents said they left due to burnout. While this leaves larger societal questions in place, Tack Media, a digital marketing firm in Los Angeles, recommends organizations rethink their hiring process.

