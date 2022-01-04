ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simfoni Further Accelerates Growth and Momentum with the Acquisition of EC Sourcing Group

By Simfoni
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 04, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simfoni, the world's most accessible digital procurement vendor, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of EC Sourcing Group, an established leader in eSourcing and decision award optimization. The combination of Simfoni's market-leading Spend Intelligence module and EC Sourcing Group's market-leading eSourcing platform...

The Press

Expert Opinion: As The Great Resignation Looms, Companies Should Look to Digital Marketing Agencies to Fill the Void in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By the end of 2020, LinkedIn ranked "digital marketing specialist" as one of the most in-demand jobs for 2021. This is unsurprising considering the lockdown-led migration propelled digital professionals to look for alternatives including remote work, flexible hours, higher pay, and a healthier life-work balance in the workplace. With a record of 4.4 million Americans leaving their jobs in September 2021, the number of Americans quitting has now exceeded pre-pandemic highs for six straight months in a phenomenon that has come to be known as "the Great Resignation." As recently as December 13, on the video-sharing APP Tik Tok the hashtag #quitmyjob had 194.7 million views on the video-sharing app, and #iquitmyjob had 41 million. 40 percent of survey respondents said they left due to burnout. While this leaves larger societal questions in place, Tack Media, a digital marketing firm in Los Angeles, recommends organizations rethink their hiring process.
ECONOMY
gamingintelligence.com

Gaming1 brings in CVC Capital Partners to accelerate growth

Belgium’s Ardent Group is looking to accelerate the growth of its Gaming1 division through a new partnership with CVC Capital Partners. The partnership with CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII aims to establish Gaming1 as a leading technology supplier in regulated gaming markets by leveraging the company’s proprietary technology and existing operations in Europe and North and South America.
GAMBLING
siliconbayounews.com

PosiGen Secures $100 Million to Accelerate National Growth Efforts

New Orleans-based renewable energy provider PosiGen has closed $100 million in financing led by Magnetar Capital’s Energy & Infrastructure group. This preferred equity financing will jumpstart the company’s growth outside of Louisiana. With a pursuit to provide solar power for all, PosiGen offers affordable and accessible renewable energy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Hydroflask’s Growth Accelerates In Q3

Helen of Troy, which recently closed its acquisition of Osprey Packs, reported sales in its Housewares segment rose 10.7 percent in the third quarter ended November 30 on top of 21.4 percent growth in the year-ago period with strong growth for its Hydroflask and OXO brands. “OXO and Hydroflask delivered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Rivet Names Marykate Kelley Sales and Marketing Manager

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager. In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print. Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
BUSINESS
andnowuknow.com

Engage3 Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth; Edris Bemanian Comments

DAVIS, CA - The leadership team at Engage3 has grown larger this week, as the company made a recent announcement. The provider appointed several new members to its team, all of whom have extensive expertise in the solutions sector. Stephen Edelman, MBA has been named as the company’s General Manager...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

E Source Acquires AAC Utility Partners to Help Utilities Accelerate their Transformation to Digital, Data-driven Organizations

E Source, the solutions leader for US and Canadian utilities and cities that combines unparalleled domain expertise with best-in-class industry research, data science software, and consulting services, continues to expand its offerings through the acquisition of AAC Utility Partners. AAC is a vendor-independent consulting firm providing services exclusively to utilities...
BUSINESS
Hotel Online

Record Growth in New Customer Acquisition & New Leadership Mark 2021 as Best Year in Stayntouch History, Sets Momentum for Accelerated Growth in 2022

Stayntouch, a global leader in guest-centric cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, has announced a record year in performance for the company in 2021, with sharp increases in both new hotel customer acquisitions and the number of hotel rooms under contract. The success follows the establishment of new C-Suite and Sales leadership in the first half of 2021.
ECONOMY
Design World Network

Motion Industries completes acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group

Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, has completed the purchase of Kaman Distribution Group (“KDG”) for a purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, effective January 3, 2022. The strategic addition of...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Seekingalpha.com

Integral Ad Science further enhances image and video classification via acquisition of Context

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) has acquired Context, a Paris-based digital content classification company. This acquisition will enable IAS's marketing partners to identify brand suitable content beyond standard frameworks and contextually target with granularity. "Marketers require sophisticated contextual targeting and avoidance solutions that offer precision and flexibility, especially as the industry...
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ServiceTitan Accelerates Expansion Into Pest Control and Lawn Care with Acquisition of FieldRoutes

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, a leading software provider for the trades, announced today that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire FieldRoutes (formerly PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing), a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider in the pest control and lawn care industry. The acquisition will enhance ServiceTitan's existing suite of technology and empower FieldRoutes to accelerate growth and provide its customers with exceptional service to help them grow their business.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Swisscom Boosts IT for SMEs with Acquisition of MTF Group

Swisscom has acquired the MTF Group’s companies operating in German-speaking Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein. The MTF Group is an established provider of IT services for SMEs. With the acquisition, Swisscom is underscoring its ambitions for growth in the SME environment and enhancing its existing IT portfolio. In future, it will be possible to provide more comprehensive support for digitisation projects to businesses with very specific IT requirements.
BUSINESS
breakingtravelnews.com

Flight Centre Travel Group completes Shep acquisition

FCM-owner Flight Centre Travel Group has fully acquired Shep, a Texas-based software company that provides a browser-extension based communication platform for multi-national corporations. This acquisition builds on last year’s initial investment in the firm. “At FCM, we strive to offer a best-in-class traveller experience at every touchpoint of the...
TRAVEL
etftrends.com

As Fund Industry Growth Slows, ETFs Industry Gains Momentum

While the fund industry is expected to see slower growth ahead, exchange traded funds could maintain their blistering push forward. According to ISS Market Intelligence forecasts, long-term fund assets could expand by 7.4% annually over the next five years, compared to their 13.1% average rate for the five-year period ending this year, the Financial Times reports.
STOCKS
aithority.com

AI Data Management Solution Vectice Appoints New Executives As Growth Accelerates

Remy Thellier and Cyril Mathé to lead growth and engineering at Vectice to support positive data science impact for enterprises. Vectice, the data science knowledge capturing and sharing solution, announced that the company has hired Remy Thellier as Head of Growth and is promoting Cyril Mathé to Head of Engineering.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Prolonging Pandemic-Fueled Growth Through UC Acquisitions

John Case, CEO at Unify Square. Mergers and acquisitions hit a global all-time high in the first nine months of 2021, producing deals worth an unprecedented $4.33 trillion, according to Refinitiv data. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic undoubtedly contributed to this trend, within the unified communications (UC) industry in particular. Millions of new enterprise customers flocked to UC platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Cisco WebEx to navigate the sudden shift to remote work, resulting in these UC giants’ heightened interest in growth opportunities.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Growth Acceleration Partners Sees Record-breaking YoY Revenue Growth in 2021

Austin-based company sees tremendous success in new client acquisitions and local community investment. Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a strategic technology solutions partner, experienced strong growth in key strategic areas this year, including record-breaking YoY revenue growth, onboarding several new enterprise clients, adding a plethora of highly diverse GAP employees (GAPsters) along with doubling down on its robust giving initiatives.
BUSINESS
chainlinktoday.com

Geist Finance Aims To Accelerate DeFi’s Growth With Chainlink Oracles

Fantom Opera’s leaderless, permissionless blockchain employs an aBFT consensus mechanism that allows transactions to finalize within seconds instead of minutes or hours. Its EVM compatibility allows developers to write and deploy smart contracts the same way they would on Ethereum, while maximizing transaction speed and avoiding network congestion. In...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Press

DEADLINE: Bright Health Group, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - BHG

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of: (a) Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Bright Health's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021 (the "IPO"); and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 7, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Marquez v. Bright Health Group, Inc., No. 22-cv-00101 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on January 6, 2022, the Bright Health class action lawsuit charges Bright Health and certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
The Press

Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) today reported that it has granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 94,000 shares of Dynavax common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 2,500 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 5 newly-hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
