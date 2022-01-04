ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ryan Gosling says watching his daughters grow up makes him more conscious of time

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Ryan Gosling says seeing his daughters grow up has made him more conscious of time passing. The 41-year-old actor - who has Esmerelda, seven, and Amada, five, with long-term partner Eve Mendes - is aware of how "fast" his children are growing up, and he finds himself thinking a lot about...

ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

