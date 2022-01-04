ViewSonic to Hold the United by Play Battle for Charity Esports Tournament

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TwentyOne14 Media announced today a strategic partnership with renowned entertainment executive and multi Emmy Award winning Brian Miller and his company, Pat & Mike Productions, along with award-winning author and graphic novelist, Dan Abnett, whose credits include the multi-million selling Eisenhorn and Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy and Miami based animation house, Team Legend Studios. The partnership is focused on creating and producing both adult and youth-oriented animation projects that feature BIPOC talent and characters and speaks authentically to BIPOC audiences. The first offering from this dynamic partnership will the original animation project "The Adventures of Skelly". The Adventures of Skelly is a coming of age animated series that revolves around Skelly, the son of the Grim Reaper. With the help of his best friend Bonnie and guidance from his dog, Bones, Skelly travels across dimensions with his father's scythe to learn what it takes to become a luchador. Now Skelly has to choose between following in his father's footsteps and become the next reaper, or to follow his dreams of becoming the greatest luchador and risk disrupting the balance of life. Miller will serve as the project's show runner and executive producer.

