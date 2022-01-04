ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViewSonic to Hold the United by Play Battle for Charity Esports Tournament

BREA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the United by Play Battle for Charity Esports Tournament. This virtual "Valorant" Charity Gaming Tournament will be held at the HyperX Arena inside the Luxor hotel in Las Vegas on January 5th,...

