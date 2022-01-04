ViewSonic to Hold the United by Play Battle for Charity Esports Tournament

USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 0. If you're looking for a no-frills, all-fun 1080p gaming monitor at a low price, the $209.99 ViewSonic VX2418-p-mhd fulfills just about every requirement you can expect. Stellar picture quality for gaming and streaming content, especially at this price, is hard to come by, but the VX2418 clears that bar, albeit sacrificing the kind of responsiveness we want from a gaming display. The 23.8-inch panel exhibited considerable screen tearing in fast-paced titles like Overwatch, due to the lack of support for AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync. However, if you just need a moderate-size panel on which to watch movies or enjoy slower-paced games at high quality settings, this ViewSonic stays in play. For those focused instead on multiplayer gaming supremacy in this size tier, options like the Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN swap out affordability for online dominance.
