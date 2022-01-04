Risk democracy will come to an end in 2024: Election law expert shares huge concern

This year’s Assembly election will not become a referendum on the Northern Ireland Protocol, an Alliance Party MP has predicted.Deputy party leader Stephen Farry told an audience at the Dublin-based Institute of International and European Affairs that he does not foresee controversial post-Brexit arrangements becoming the defining issue in the upcoming ballot.But Mr Farry, who stepped in at the last minute at the event to replace party leader Naomi Long warned current divisions in Northern Ireland may prevent the forming of an Executive following the election in May.The North Down MP, who offered an overview of his party’s post-Brexit...

