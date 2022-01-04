ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risk democracy will come to an end in 2024: Election law expert shares huge concern

Election law expert Richard Hasen shares how the...

Press Democrat

Smolens: The risk to US democracy and threat of civil war

The Associated Press recently published the results of a remarkable, if unheralded investigation. After months of painstaking research, the news organization laid out proof that the amount of possible voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election was so small it would have made no difference in the outcome. That may...
arcamax.com

Commentary: Pass democracy-saving voting rights law

It’s time to start panicking about the possibility of losing democracy in the United States. A host of bills are being passed in electoral battleground states, many of which are controlled by GOP-majority legislatures and governors. They seek either to keep liberal-leaning constituencies from voting or, more nefariously, to let election officials overturn accurate results.
captimes.com

State Debate: Journal Sentinel insists election lies are putting democracy at risk

Repeated Republican lying about the 2020 presidental election is putting democracy at risk, says an editorial by USA Today/Wisconsin. Despite all the recounts, judicial reviews and independent analysis that prove Joe Biden won the election, the GOP continues to claim it was stolen from Donald Trump, the edit says. It's time for American citizens to stand up and demand an end to the nonsense, it adds.
wsgw.com

Threats to democracy and elections – CBS News poll

Two-thirds of Americans feel democracy is threatened. They also tell us that having “free and fair” elections is a key part of democracy. So how do those two things connect?. For one, most across the party spectrum want their state’s elections to be run by a nonpartisan or...
GovExec.com

Expert: Worries about Democracy Remain a Year after Jan. 6 Insurrection

The January 6 insurrection—where many voters wrongly believed there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election—was an assault on democracy not seen since the War of 1812, says Traugott, political science and research professor emeritus at the Center for Political Studies at the University of Michigan. What it...
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bpr.org

After The Riot: Election integrity and the future of democracy

Thursday marks one year since insurrectionists stormed the nation’s Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a news conference Wednesday.
KCBS News Radio

Jan. 6, 2021: Democracy at risk

One year ago, an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from allowing current Pres. Biden from taking office. In this week’s “Connect the Dots”, we explore how that event has impacted the nation.
The Independent

Voters do not want Assembly poll to become referendum on protocol – Alliance MP

This year’s Assembly election will not become a referendum on the Northern Ireland Protocol, an Alliance Party MP has predicted.Deputy party leader Stephen Farry told an audience at the Dublin-based Institute of International and European Affairs that he does not foresee controversial post-Brexit arrangements becoming the defining issue in the upcoming ballot.But Mr Farry, who stepped in at the last minute at the event to replace party leader Naomi Long warned current divisions in Northern Ireland may prevent the forming of an Executive following the election in May.The North Down MP, who offered an overview of his party’s post-Brexit...
Wicked Local

OPINION: Journalism and democracy are at risk

In my last three columns, I described different facets of the current crisis of polarization in American politics and the transformation of conservative media into an aggressive disinformation machine. Reporting on this crisis is an incredibly difficult journalistic task because any attempt to state that conservative media are increasingly destructive...
vtcng.com

Democracy will likely be tested in the coming year

After the challenges of the past two years, it hardly seems fair that 2022 test us as individuals, communities and even as a democracy, but buckle up. Tests of our moral courage and character often come without warning, but in this year? Well, we certainly won’t be able to say that we hadn’t been warned.
Detroit News

Editorial: Trust in elections at risk if Dems suspend filibuster

Let's damn Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer with his own words, shall we? In 2006, when it was Republicans controlling the Senate and Democrats attempting to block the agenda of then-President George W. Bush, the New York Democrat said this of a GOP threat to end the filibuster:. “The checks...
Brookings Institution

Is democracy failing and putting our economic system at risk?

“I think the decline of democracy is a mortal threat to the legitimacy and health of capitalism.”. The rule of law and democracy are crucial to capital markets. A free market balanced by a democratically elected, transparent and capable government, and a strong civil society (“an inclusive regime”) yield stable growth rates and greater social welfare.2 Conversely, threats to democracy are threats to the private sector, which is why business leaders and institutional investors cannot afford to remain on the sidelines when such threats emerge.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

A Conversation with Thomas Carothers, Democracy Expert

The morning’s solid news report. How can the United States strike the delicate balance between its values of democracy and human rights and its national security interests with allies who are backsliding on the former? Host Carol Castiel and VOA senior analyst, Mohamed Elshinnawi, talk with Thomas Carothers, Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about his new article, “Navigating the Democracy-Security Dilemma in U.S. Foreign Policy: Lessons from Egypt, India, and Turkey,” about the democracy-security conundrum.
