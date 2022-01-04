Kivu Hires Shane Sims, as New Chief Executive Officer

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee proudly announces the appointment of its new Chief Advancement Officer, Hermione Gilpin. Ms. Gilpin will be leading a team of development professionals and volunteers to support the Federation’s mission: to strengthen Jewish life, provide for people in need, and promote support for Israel. Ms. Gilpin will join the Federation on January 24. "Our Federation is incredibly fortunate to have found in Hermione Gilpin a development professional who met our many requirements," said Shep Englander, CEO. “COVID made our needs even more numerous. After quickly raising $19 million, our campaign for the re-development of our Campus for Jewish Life was delayed. Now, our community is counting on us to accelerate the effort. So we not only need a development leader with experience successfully managing development teams and securing significant annual, capital and endowment gifts, we also need a development leader who knows the Sarasota-Manatee Jewish and philanthropic communities. Hermione’s track record fully matches our needs.” As Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Planning at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens for the past several years, she was instrumental in securing many leadership gifts and building a winning team of development professionals. Ms. Gilpin also played key roles in the capital campaign for Selby Gardens' Master Plan. She was a Philanthropic Advisor for the Gulf Coast Foundation for three years. She started her local development career in this community at the Asolo Repertory Theater.

