Kivu Hires Shane Sims, as New Chief Executive Officer

By Kivu Consulting
 2 days ago
BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, a leading provider of cybersecurity and forensic services to organizations worldwide, announced Shane Sims has been chosen to become its new Chief Executive Officer. Sims brings decades of executive leadership and cybersecurity experience in forensic investigations, incident response, and strategy/risk/compliance as well...

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
31K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

