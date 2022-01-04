(PRNewsfoto/CY Vision)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CY Vision and BMW Engineers Working Together on a New Approach to AR Technology

CY Vision (www.cyvision.com) and BMW Group engineers are working together to explore the use of CY Vision’s computational holographic technology in future cars. This technology projects images at multiple image distances with depth of field to create compelling augmented reality (AR) experiences. The engineers are examining new approaches that could be applied to different use cases for both drivers and passengers.
CY Vision Launches AR Technology for Windshields for Next-Generation Vehicles at CES 2022, Announces Plans with Leading Automaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CY Vision (www.cyvision.com), maker of holographic display technologies for AR experiences, will debut at CES 2022 the company's automotive 3D Augmented Reality Head-Up Displays (3D AR-HUD). The only augmented reality windshield technology on the market able to provide continuous depth and true 3D capability, 3D AR-HUD provides the widest field of view in augmented displays on the market today for all distances and all weather conditions.
