Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Acquire Geelong Port

Suzhou is a component of the Yangtze River Delta. Suzhou’s gross domestic product (GDP) is ranked the second highest in the Yangtze River Delta and the sixth highest across China. Suzhou New District is the city’s second largest national development zone after the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), with over 30 years of history. CapitaLand Development (CLD), the development arm of CapitaLand Group, has entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., to invest RMB 1.5 billion (about S$ 318 million) to develop a business park in China’s Suzhou New District. Construction of the project will begin in 2022 and the business park is expected to be completed in 2024. CLD will undertake the master planning and development of the business park, while the operations will be managed by CapitaLand Investment Limited.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO