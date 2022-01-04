ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Acquire Geelong Port

swfinstitute.org
 2 days ago

Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners reached agreement to jointly acquire a 100% interest in GeelongPort from Brookfield Asset Management and SAS Trustee Corporation Pty Ltd. The consortium is comprised of long-term...

www.swfinstitute.org

martechseries.com

iProov Announces $70M Investment from Sumeru Equity Partners

Silicon Valley growth fund provides leader in online biometric face authentication with fuel for rapid growth as demand accelerates. iProov, the world leader in online biometric face authentication, announced a $70 million (USD) growth investment from Sumeru Equity Partners (“Sumeru”). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mark Kilens,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Canada’s PayFacto Acquires Software Firm iShopFood

The Canadian payments company PayFacto has acquired iShopFood Inc., a Quebec-based firm that makes online ordering software for the restaurant industry. The company announced the deal in a news release Thursday (Jan. 6), saying the acquisition allowed it to “complement its current product and service offering with innovative all-in-one solutions for in-restaurant and online ordering, interactive ordering kiosks and QR-code-based payment capture.”
SOFTWARE
GlobeSt.com

CBRE Investment Acquires $4.9B Logistics Portfolio

Entities affiliated with CBRE Investment Management are buying a 57-asset, 28.4-million square-foot logistics portfolio valued at $4.9 billion from Hillwood Investment Properties. The portfolio includes 33 US assets, totaling 19.2 million square feet, and 24 assets across Germany, Poland and the UK, totaling 9.2 million square feet.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

BlueConic Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Vista Equity Partners

BlueConic, the market-leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), the leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The growth capital will help BlueConic further accelerate its mission to provide business users with access to unified and actionable first-party customer data whenever and wherever they need it to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. BlueConic’s existing investors, including Spring Lake Equity Partners, Sigma Prime Ventures, and Converge Venture Partners, will continue as minority investors in the Company.
UEFA
The Independent

Where to invest in 2022

Deciding how and where to invest your money is never an easy task – but when you’re in the middle of a global pandemic it’s even more challenging.We asked a string of financial experts to suggest which countries, sectors, funds and companies may be worth considering in 2022.CountriesSimon Gergel, manager of The Merchants Trust, believes the UK stock market is one of the cheapest in the world – and remains highly polarised.Despite ongoing Covid-19 variants, the risks of continued supply chain disruption and rising inflationary pressures, he expects the economy to grow at a decent pace in 2022.“This is providing...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

AI startup Fractal becomes unicorn with $360 million investment from TPG

The new financing round valued the 21-year-old startup “at well north of $1 billion,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and group chief executive at Fractal, in an interview with TechCrunch. TPG invested in the startup through its TPG Capital Asia, its Asia-focused private equity platform. The new round, which brings the startup’s all-time raise to about $685 million, involves some secondary share purchase as well.
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

The Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners acquire Clariant Pigments

The Heubach Group, a global producer of pigments and SK Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors, have announced the completion of the acquisition of Clariant’s Global Colorants Business (Clariant Pigments). The combined business will operate under the Heubach brand, creating a global pigment technology and industry leader.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Edafio Technology Partners Announces Strategic Investment From M/C Partners

Edafio Technology Partners, Arkansas’ largest IT Managed Services Provider, has closed on a strategic investment from M/C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. The investment partnership will enable additional growth opportunities for Edafio, including enhanced service capabilities and regional expansion.
BUSINESS
Commodities
Melbourne
Economy
swfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Quarterly – January 2022

The January 2022 issue of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Quarterly is available on SWFI.com under the Reports tab. 2 Top 10 Direct Sovereign Wealth Fund Transactions of 2021. 8 Mubadala Capital to Grow its AUM Business, Hires Distributor. 11 Allocator Interview with Korea POBA CIO Jang Dong-hu 14 History –...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Orange Invests in the ‘Move Capital I’ Venture Capital Fund to Support European B2B Technology Companies

Orange, via its holding company Orange Digital Investment, is investing in the ‘Move Capital I’ fund, a Kepler Cheuvreux Invest “Tech Growth” fund that supports future B2B champions of European tech. Move Capital is active in the fields of digital technology: IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Industry 4.0.
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Edafio Technology Partners eyes next growth stage with private equity investment

Arkansas-based Edafio Technology Partners, the state’s largest managed services provider (MSP), announced Monday (Jan. 3) private equity investment from M/C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Edafio did not disclose the amount in a news release or response to a question from Talk Business & Politics. Kenny Kinley, Edafio’s...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Blackstone Growth Buys a Majority Stake in Supergoop

Supergoop (Supergoop!) is a San Antonio, Texas-based sunscreen brand. Revealed on December 20, 2021, funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG) inked a definitive agreement for a majority investment in Supergoop. Supergoop is founded by former teacher and skincare industry pioneer Holly Thaggard. Thaggard launched the brand in 2005, after a close friend was diagnosed with skin cancer at age 29.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
swfinstitute.org

Mubadala to Sell Stake in US Data Center Company Cologix

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company is selling its stake in U.S. data center provider Cologix as fellow investor Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners recapitalizes the company with new partners. Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners announced the recapitalization of Cologix, the largest private interconnection and hyperscale edge platform in North America. The recapitalization is being effectuated as a sale of Cologix by Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II LP and co-investors (Fund II) to Stonepeak-managed vehicles comprising a combination of existing Fund II investors who have chosen to reinvest in the business in partnership with a number of new third-party investors.
BUSINESS
capitalpress.com

Equilus Capital Partners helps customers navigate retirement, investments

Since Joel Frank began Equilus Capital Partners in 2017, the private capital equity firm has sourced and procured income-producing real estate ventures throughout the Pacific Northwest. One of their goals is to help those who have decided to sell the family farm to create an income stream able to provide...
INCOME TAX
swfinstitute.org

CapitaLand Development Partners with Mitsubishi Estate to Develop a Business Park in Suzhou New District

Suzhou is a component of the Yangtze River Delta. Suzhou’s gross domestic product (GDP) is ranked the second highest in the Yangtze River Delta and the sixth highest across China. Suzhou New District is the city’s second largest national development zone after the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), with over 30 years of history. CapitaLand Development (CLD), the development arm of CapitaLand Group, has entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., to invest RMB 1.5 billion (about S$ 318 million) to develop a business park in China’s Suzhou New District. Construction of the project will begin in 2022 and the business park is expected to be completed in 2024. CLD will undertake the master planning and development of the business park, while the operations will be managed by CapitaLand Investment Limited.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Founders First Capital Partners brings a different approach to diversity investing

Unlike most Silicon Valley VC firms, Founders First isn’t looking for the next unicorn. Instead, Folsom seeks out founders from historically underrepresented backgrounds — women, people of color, LBGTQ, veterans — with solid ideas and decent, if not spectacular, revenue and growth who have had trouble getting external investment to help build their businesses.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Herspiegel Consulting Closes Growth Investment from DFW Capital Partners

YARDLEY, PA — Herspiegel Consulting, LLC. announced that it recently received a growth investment from DFW Capital Partners. The size of the investment was not disclosed. Founded in 2007, Herspiegel Consulting advises start-ups to Fortune 100 pharmaceutical clients on commercial projects across a diverse array of service offerings including product launch readiness, marketing, market access, medical affairs, and patient services. This investment will accelerate Herspiegel Consulting’s growth trajectory, enabling it to expand geographically and in the scope and types of services it offers its clients, as it continues to build on its industry-leading capabilities and reach.
YARDLEY, PA
aithority.com

Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires TTG Imaging Solutions

Growth Platform in Specialized Medical Imaging Services. Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, announced its acquisition of TTG Imaging Solutions, a leading national provider of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TTG...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Terminus Capital Partners Acquires Pooled Investment Fund Software Company Delta Data

TAP Software Holdings, an enterprise software investment vehicle managed by Terminus Capital Partners, announced the acquisition of Delta Data, a leading FinTech company specializing in providing back-end solutions processing trillions of dollars in assets for the mutual fund, collective investment trust, and broader public pooled investment fund industry. Founded in 1985, Delta Data technology supports four of the top 10 US banks, four of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and four of the top five US investment managers.
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS

