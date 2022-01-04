Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Acquire Geelong Port

YARDLEY, PA — Herspiegel Consulting, LLC. announced that it recently received a growth investment from DFW Capital Partners. The size of the investment was not disclosed. Founded in 2007, Herspiegel Consulting advises start-ups to Fortune 100 pharmaceutical clients on commercial projects across a diverse array of service offerings including product launch readiness, marketing, market access, medical affairs, and patient services. This investment will accelerate Herspiegel Consulting’s growth trajectory, enabling it to expand geographically and in the scope and types of services it offers its clients, as it continues to build on its industry-leading capabilities and reach.
