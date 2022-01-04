ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Infection Control, with the Market to Reach $62.3 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Infection Control - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19...

