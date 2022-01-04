Global Market for Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6)

The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing (CSO) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The global pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market is driven by the changing nature of the pharmaceutical industry with new product launches and commercialization. Furthermore, the utilisation of data and technology has become a crucial competitive differentiation for many pharmaceutical companies in the CSO market. The contract sales outsourcing organizations provide a broad range of sophisticated integrated services such as product commercialization, product launch data along with product support, life cycle management, and return on investment analysis amongst others as pharmaceutical companies are shifting towards customer centric CSO industry.

