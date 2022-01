Turing recently announced it raised $87 million in funding at a $1.1 billion valuation. These are the details. Turing – a company that makes it easier to find engineering talent – recently announced it raised $87 million in funding at a $1.1 billion valuation. This Series D round of funding was led by WestBridge Capital with participation from previous investor Foundation Capital, new investor StepStone Group, and AltaIR Capital, strategic backer HR Tech Investments LLC (an affiliate of Indeed), Brainstorm Ventures, Frontier Ventures, Modern Venture Partners, and Plug and Play Scale Fund. This funding round was oversubscribed. So the company also set up a SAFE note at a $4 billion valuation, which was also oversubscribed.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO