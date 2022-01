Automated parking systems are mostly useless. Parallel parking, in real-world circumstances, is a nightmare intersection of math and human psychology as you try to estimate the size of a spot while communicating to the driver behind you that, yes, you'll be going into reverse soon. It's like taking a geometry test while playing Texas Hold 'em against a guy named Switchblade, and the last complication you need is a bumbling computer sidekick wondering whether it should be looking for spaces on the right or the left.

