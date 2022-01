Asthma is one of the most common chronic respiratory diseases worldwide and its prevalence is on the rise. Epidemiological studies reveal that the incidence of asthma ranges from 1% to 18% in various countries. More than 400 million people are suffering from asthma all over the world. The number of asthma patients aged 20 years and above in China has is over 45.7 million. However, the treatment of asthma is far from satisfactory. Therefore, it is of urgent need to explore the pathogenesis of asthma and identify new therapeutic targets.

