Paris Hilton had 'panic attack' after mum and sister tricked her with 'surprise wedding'

Jessica Alba is the latest A-lister to go for the chop, and as much as we love her long locks, we have to admit that her new shorter ‘do – which she debuted on Instagram on December 4th – looks too gorgeous for words! The two biggest hair trends of 2021 undoubtedly have to be effortless brushed out curls (in place of the traditional bouncy blowout) as demonstrated by the likes of Kate Middleton, Sandra Bullock, and Reese Witherspoon; and short bobs, which everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Selena Gomez and now the The Fantastic Four actress have sported this year!

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO