Betty White recorded 'tribute' to fans 10 days before she died

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
MINERAL POINT, Wis. – Betty White will not be buried in Mineral Point, her agent said Tuesday. In an interview with ABC News, Jeff Witjas said White will not be laid to rest next to her late husband Allen Ludden. Ludden was born and buried in Mineral Point. Ludden...
While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
Viral posts claiming late comedy legend Betty White said she received COVID Booster jab 3 days before her death are doing rounds on social media. The last day of 2021 saw the demise of America's favorite actress, Betty White at the age of 99. The 'Golden Girls' Star was only a few weeks short of turning 100. Fans flooded social media with tributes to the legendary artist. Betty White's death gave rise to some controversies as well.
Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
Going into 2022 thinking of Betty White. Sandra Bullock spoke out after her Proposal costar died at the age of 99 on Friday, December 31. “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be OK being sad,” the 57-year-old actress told People. “I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”
Betty White was beloved by millions for her decades of work in the entertainment industry. Since her death on December 31, 2021, just short of her 100th birthday, the Golden Girls actress has been lauded by her co-stars and fans for the way she lived her life and paved the way for women in the business. For those who are hoping to honor the actress in a more official capacity, her agent is also sharing details about White’s funeral arrangements and how fans can pay tribute.
(WIFR) - Actress Betty White has died at age 99, according to TMZ. The website reports that White passed away Friday morning. White was born in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois and would have turned 100 coming up on January 17, 2022. She is perhaps best known for playing Rose...
Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt.
In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
On Dec. 28, Betty White’s Twitter account celebrated the actor’s latest cover story in People magazine. “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!” White tweeted. “The new issue … is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow.”
Betty White is a national treasure. The legendary actress has had iconic roles in such hit TV shows such as Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. In between her different activities, White has also managed to give us all some pretty sage advice through the years on how to live a long and happy life.
As news of the iconic comedian’s death at her Los Angeles home became public Friday, appreciation poured in from all corners of the country — including from the president. “That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady,” President Biden said as he was informed of White’s passing as he left a lunch in Delaware, later tweeting that she was a “cultural icon.”
Steve Martin was "elated" the first time he met Betty White. The 'Only Murders in the Building' actor - who first met the 'Golden Girls' legend almost 50 years ago - shared a sweet anecdote as he paid tribute in the run up to her 100th birthday on January 17th.
Betty White died of natural causes and did not receive a COVID booster shot a few days before her death, contrary to online rumors, her friend and agent Jeff Witjas said Monday. "That's just not true — 100% not true," Witjas told the New York Daily News in a phone...
