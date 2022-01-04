ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White recorded 'tribute' to fans 10 days before she died

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

www.suncommercial.com

Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
Betty White
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
Business Times

Fact Check: Did Betty White Receive COVID Booster Three Days Before Her Death?

Viral posts claiming late comedy legend Betty White said she received COVID Booster jab 3 days before her death are doing rounds on social media. The last day of 2021 saw the demise of America's favorite actress, Betty White at the age of 99. The 'Golden Girls' Star was only a few weeks short of turning 100. Fans flooded social media with tributes to the legendary artist. Betty White's death gave rise to some controversies as well.
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
Us Weekly

Sandra Bullock Reveals How She’s Paying Tribute to Late Betty White on New Year’s Eve

Going into 2022 thinking of Betty White. Sandra Bullock spoke out after her Proposal costar died at the age of 99 on Friday, December 31. “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be OK being sad,” the 57-year-old actress told People. “I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”
CinemaBlend

Betty White's Agent Shares Funeral Details And How Her Many Fans Can Pay Tribute

Betty White was beloved by millions for her decades of work in the entertainment industry. Since her death on December 31, 2021, just short of her 100th birthday, the Golden Girls actress has been lauded by her co-stars and fans for the way she lived her life and paved the way for women in the business. For those who are hoping to honor the actress in a more official capacity, her agent is also sharing details about White’s funeral arrangements and how fans can pay tribute.
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
12tomatoes.com

Betty White Is Turning 100 And Here Is How She Is Celebrating With Fans

Betty White is a national treasure. The legendary actress has had iconic roles in such hit TV shows such as Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. In between her different activities, White has also managed to give us all some pretty sage advice through the years on how to live a long and happy life.
Washington Post

Tributes pour in for ‘cultural icon’ Betty White, as fans from Biden to Ryan Reynolds pay homage

As news of the iconic comedian’s death at her Los Angeles home became public Friday, appreciation poured in from all corners of the country — including from the president. “That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady,” President Biden said as he was informed of White’s passing as he left a lunch in Delaware, later tweeting that she was a “cultural icon.”
CELEBRITIES

