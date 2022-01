McDavid skating through four players for Oilers, Zegras-Milano 'Michigan' play for Ducks also get votes from NHL.com writers. Cale Makar got the attention of the hockey world Tuesday with his spectacular overtime goal for the Colorado Avalanche against the Chicago Blackhawks. The defenseman spun away from Chicago forward Kirby Dach along the left wall before deking from forehand to backhand and shooting just under the crossbar.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO