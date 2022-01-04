Play-To-Earn Soccer Game MonkeyBall Launches MBS Trading and Announces Upcoming NFT Drop

Square Enix President and NieR: Automata optional boss Yosuke Matsuda revealed the company’s big plans for NFTs and the metaverse. In a New Year’s open letter, Matsuda bared Square Enix’s medium-term business strategies involving NFTs. He admits that most gamers, what he calls “play-to-have-fun” players, aren’t exactly thrilled by NFTs and metaverses. However, he also concluded that NFTs and metaverses aren’t exactly for them. Instead, he says that advancements in these fields will lead to more incentives for “play-to-contribute” gamers, who he claims have had little to no tangible incentive to create and contribute apart from personal feelings or self-expression. Throughout the letter, Matsuda described in brief what Square Enix plans to do within this space. Matsuda shows a lot of confidence and optimism towards NFTs, metaverses, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology.
