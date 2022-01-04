GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hashrate Trick Boosts Performance to 110 MH/s! Is It Safe?

The gamer that has everything will soon have a new flagship graphics card to lust after. The RTX 3090 Ti is very likely the best Ampere card that will ever be released, and the best of any card until next generation Ada Lovelace cards appear later in the year. The 3090 Ti might be a monster, and on the Nvidia side of things, there are none more powerful than EVGA's Kingpin models. This is a card that’s expected to be one of, if not the most expensive consumer level graphics cards ever, and with its dual 12-pin power connectors, it can provide up to 1275W of juice. Yes. Almost 1.3 KW of power.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO