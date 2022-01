Of all the genres of popular music, EDM is the most democratizing and the most independent-minded. An EDM producer doesn’t need a band, a practice space, or a big outlay of money for amplification or transportation. All they need is a laptop, a pair of headphones, and a working Internet connection. Electronic music can be made by anybody, anywhere, and anytime, and as long as the beats are right, it’ll get played and appreciated. It doesn’t matter who you know or what you look like. You could be an old man or a young teenager.

