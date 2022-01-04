ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 18

By Carmen Vitali
buccaneers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Escape from New York' that sounds more like a Home Alone sequel than it does a football game has the Buccaneers dropping a bit in this week's power rankings. It's what the stats don't show though that made it an impressive come-from-behind win, anyway. Yes, the 4-11 (now 4-12) Jets...

www.buccaneers.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#Buccaneers#Bills#American Football#Bucs Nfl Power#Nfc#Tampa Electric#Budget Billing#Bengals Nfc South#Panthers#Titans#Yahoo#Packers Rams Chiefs#Cardinals
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Could this Matt Ryan trade with the Broncos work for both teams?

The Falcons’ most significant offseason decisions will revolve around Matt Ryan and Grady Jarrett. Both contracts will require attention, regardless of the manner. Jarret has one year left on the four-year $68 million contract he signed in 2019, and his cap jumps from $20.8 million to $23.8 million in 2022. The Falcons could extend or trade him. Moving him before the 2022 season would save the team $16.5 million, given his $7.3 million dead cap figure. The Falcons can also add void years to his contract to lessen the immediate burden of Jarrett leaving too.
NFL
FanSided

3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could target in the draft

The most interesting story for the Atlanta Falcons in this year’s draft will be whether or not they decide to draft a quarterback. While they are locked in with Matt Ryan for another season opting to add a young backup is a no-lose situation. Worst case scenario for Atlanta...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons were cheated against the Buffalo Bills

In the fourth quarter, the Atlanta Falcons were down by two scores to the Buffalo Bills and faced a second and goal. Quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled to the right and ended up finding his way into the endzone until they reviewed it and ruled that Ryan gave himself up when his knee was down short of the goal line—no touchdown.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Ranking five potential trade destinations for Calvin Ridley

After some comments made yesterday by Steve Wyche, it seems that the Falcons and Calvin Ridley could be headed for a divorce. Steve Wyche is not the type of guy to just make stuff up like this. It wouldn’t be surprising if Ridley wants out at this point. Even if he doesn’t want out, a trade is still a possibility. But what could the Falcons get for his services, and who would be interested?
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy