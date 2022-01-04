ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Media Host Barmel Lyons Proudly Wears Her Natural Hair On Air For The First Time

By Marsha Badger
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcSIn_0dcZDKiu00

Source: milanvirijevic / Getty

Black women have their own personal stories and journeys of learning to love their natural hair and wearing it proudly. Celebrities like Cardi B , Doja Cat , Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer expressed their qualms with embracing and learning to love their natural hair.

Over the years, we’ve seen an influx of Black women proudly announce their excitement about wearing their natural hair in spaces where they felt conditioned to conform to European beauty standards. Media host and content creator Barmel Lyons is the latest news anchor to let her kinks and curls run loose on national TV.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Media Host + Content Creator (@barmellyons)

In a video posted to her Instagram page Lyons wrote, “PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY CURLS listennnn the crown is here to stay baby !

As a reporter sometimes you are faced with challenge of being and doing what’s “appropriate” what’s considered “acceptable” & “non-distracting” but the #Atlanta community, family and peers have shown me so much love
NO MATTER if you are straight, curly or protective – as long as you are SHOWING UP as YOU Your authenticity will always shine through
There is so much power in my crown .”

The world taught Black women that the hair that grows from their head naturally is unkempt, unprofessional, and distasteful. Celebrating moments where you can proudly look like your authentic self in front of a world that doesn’t quite understand the beauty of our natural state is powerful. More of this, PLEASE.

Whether you’re hiding your tresses under a wig or wearing it proudly in the streets, know that your natural hair is beautiful.

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union, KeKe Palmer, Marsai Martin And Uzo Aduba Team Up For PSA About Natural Hair Discrimination

‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural Hair On-Air For The First Time

Gabrielle Union Used To ‘Hate’ Her Natural Hair

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Saweetie's Dramatic Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Saweetie's latest look just might have you saying it's "My Type." Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the 28-year-old rapper debuted a dramatic makeover: A buzzcut. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! The "Icy Girl" musician, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has officially said goodbye to her fiery red hair and opted for a blonde buzzcut. While Saweetie didn't share any details behind her new 'do, she did caption her post with cheeky emojis, including a bald emoji, palm tree emoji, snowflake emoji and several others. The "Best Friend" artist appeared to be on a tropical getaway, as she posed for photos at...
HAIR CARE
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Cardi B.
Person
Marsai Martin
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Keke Palmer
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Natural Hair#Straight Hair#European#Uzo Aduba Team
hotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Begins The Year With Some Body Positivity: "I Gained Weight, I Look TF GOODT"

Lizzo has always been known for her bold personality and antics, and the start of a new year clearly hasn't taken those away from her. On the evening of January 2nd, the 33-year-old shared a video to Instagram and Twitter of her dancing to the City Girls' hit track "Rodeo" while wearing nothing more than a pair of tights and a bodysuit.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Offset Isn’t A Fan Of The Way Cardi B Dresses Their 3-Month-Old Son — Watch

Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their three-month-old son in a hilarious new video. Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, were shopping for clothes for their baby boy earlier this week at Target and had some hilarious disagreements about what to buy for the three-month-old! In an Instagram story taken by Cardi, the “WAP” rapper’s first proposition was a small grey tweed fedora hat. Offset unfortunately didn’t agree with the sartorial choice, joking, “Oh hell nah! I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo!” The Migos rapper was referring to the R&B star who famously sported many hats when his career first popped off in the late 2000s.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Daughter Kaavia's Latest Milestone

Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia is growing up so fast!. The Being Mary Jane actor gushed over her 3-year-old's development in an E! News interview. The star told the outlet that the adorable toddler, full name Kaavia James Union Wade, has been "pretty ahead of schedule" when it comes to hitting her milestones, and that the baby girl has even been able to advocate for her own privacy.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
676
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy