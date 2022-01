It's a new year and love is in the air, LITERALLY. If you've been on the edge of your seat or holding your breath waiting for Sweet Magnolia's Season 2 IT'S TIME!. All of us Magnolia Fans have been patiently sipping our sun tea and fanning ourselves on the front porch, sweating with anticipation for Season 2. We were left with a cliffhanger (which I won't mention in case you haven't watched the first season). COVID through a wrench in production and has kept us reeling for more.

MAGNOLIA, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO