Chicago Department of Public Health issued the following announcement on Jan. 6. After receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), yesterday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended to expand eligibility of a third “booster” dose to 12- to 15-year-olds who received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (the only vaccine available to those under age 18). Pfizer boosters should be received at least five months after completing an initial COVID-19 vaccine series.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO