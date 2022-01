Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, January 4th. Please refresh for updates. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock rose 0.4% the day after the iPhone maker became the first company to reach a market value of $3 trillion, taking just over one year to climb from $2 trillion as retail investors increasingly channeled money into the perceived safety of megacap names during the second year of the pandemic.

