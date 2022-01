A Massachusetts beachgoer jumped into action when her dog came across a snowy owl struggling in the surf on the Cape Thursday evening. According to the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, snowy owls sometimes migrate down from the arctic looking for warmer weather, running out of energy and in desperate need of food and rest. They believe that's what probably happened to the bird, which was rescued in Dennis.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO