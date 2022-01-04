ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago tennis player Lakshman Sinha ranks in Boys’ 14 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

By Chicago City Wire
Cover picture for the articleChicago tennis player Lakshman Sinha is ranked 2,931st in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 209 total points, split between 209 single points and any...

