The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) will be lobbying to have the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) re-introduce transactions between Banks and Mobile Money wallets in 2022. For a while now, Kenyans have enjoyed free mobile money to bank transactions and vice versa. This was one of the measures introduced at the beginning of the pandemic as a mechanism to curb spread of the virus when handling cash, and to encourage uptake of mobile money.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO