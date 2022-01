As part of his commitment to the United States Coast Guard Reserve, former Garden City resident, Tom Slattery, was stationed in New Orleans last September to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. He was given his ‘Title 14 Code of federal regulation’ orders to spend sixty days in the area, serving with a logistics/resources team to help salvage personnel and deal with oil slicks that had formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

