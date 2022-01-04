Blackonomics: Kwanzaa 2021 – Celebration or Lamentation?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Numerous celebrations took place across Philadelphia to mark the first day of Kwanzaa. The seven-day African American and Pan-African holiday honors family, community, and culture. CBS3 was at the African American Museum of Philadelphia where many gathered for the lighting of the first candle on the kinara. The holiday is defined by seven principles. Each day of the festival is dedicated to a specific one. The first celebrates Umoja, or unity. Following the lighting of the first candle, people enjoyed music, stories and art. Eyewitness News was also in Franklin Square, where Philadelphia’s Kwanzaa celebrations continued into the night. People gathered to light the kinara and give thanks. The seven principles of the season were celebrated through the work of percussionists Sistas Laying Down Hands, as well as through hands-on activities with teaching artists. The celebration lasts until Jan. 1.

