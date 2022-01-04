ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Blackonomics: Kwanzaa 2021 – Celebration or Lamentation?

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TriceEdneyWire.com) – For fifty years Black people in the United States have celebrated the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Established by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966, Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday celebrated by millions throughout the world African community. Kwanzaa brings a cultural message which speaks...

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

‘It is food for the soul’: Kwanzaa celebrated in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jewellynne Richardson loves the Kwanzaa holiday. She’s from Grand Rapids but lived in Atlanta for over a decade a few years ago. There, she learned about African dance and drumming, and everything about Kwanzaa. “It’s Kwanzaa. It’s Kwanzaa. Let’s celebrate. Let’s Celebrate,” she sang...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
birminghamtimes.com

Here’s How to Celebrate Kwanzaa in Birmingham

Clarence Muhammad has spent the past few days putting the final touches on this year’s series of Kwanzaa celebrations throughout the city of Birmingham. Muhammad, the chair of the Birmingham Kwanzaa committee, and his team have planned festivals, lectures, and performances for each day of Kwanzaa. After a smaller celebration in 2020 due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Muhammad is hoping for a return to the festivities of previous years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maulana Karenga
13 WHAM

Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition celebrates first day of Kwanzaa

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Sunday, members of the Rochester community came together to celebrate the beginning of Kwanzaa. Over the course of the next week, the Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition plans to hold events for each day of Kwanzaa. "Kwanzaa is the time that we celebrate all of our good works...
ROCHESTER, NY
Alt 101.5

Happy Kwanzaa, Montana. A Brief History And How To Celebrate

'Tis the Season my friends, in fact, it's the season for many folks of many different backgrounds. I'm a fan of the Holidays and I love learning about other people's traditions and how they celebrate the Holidays. I know a whole lot about Christmas, but I don't know a ton about the other holidays around this time of year, so I thought I would do a little research and find out more about Kwanzaa as the Holiday kicked off on the 26th and goes through the 1st.
MONTANA STATE
Register Citizen

Torrington group prepares to celebrate Kwanzaa

TORRINGTON — Starting Sunday, Our Culture is Beautiful is celebrating Kwanzaa. “(From Dec. 25 to Jan. 1) we celebrate our community and culture by teaching and sharing stories about African Americans rich heritage and their roots,” said Effie Mwando, who with her husband Angaza are the founders of Our Culture is Beautiful.
TORRINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwanzaa#Black People#African People#Parade#An African American#Pan African#Unity#Umoja#Cooperative Economics
sdvoice.info

Happy Kwanzaa: African Americans Celebrate Their African Heritage

Kwanzaa, a Swahili word that means “first fruits,” is a seven-day festival that honors African heritage in African American culture. Kwanzaa takes place each year in the United States from December 26 to January 1 and celebrates family and community through music, dance, poetry, storytelling and art. Maulana...
CELEBRATIONS
CBS New York

Children Get Gifts At Kwanzaa Celebration In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Harlem residents celebrated a day of unity and fun commemorating the first day of Kwanzaa. Families and community leaders kicked off the religious celebration on Sunday afternoon hosted by state Sen. Cordell Cleare. People enjoyed the outdoor festivities with food and music at A. Philip Randolph Park. Kids were showered with toys collected from a toy drive. “This is super important for kids to understand the principles of Kwanzaa. While most folks celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa is an important holiday in this community. We were glad to donate toys and put smiles on kids’ faces,” said Richard Habersham, president of Solutions Now. The event was held outdoors to follow the city’s COVID-19 protocols.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

What is Kwanzaa and how is it celebrated?

KWANZAA is a weeklong African holiday typically celebrated in the United States, lasting from December 26 until January 1. The celebration originated in 1966 by Professor Maulana Karenga. What is Kwanzaa?. Maulana Karenga is a professor of African studies at Long Beach's California State University. He's both an activist and...
FESTIVAL
WJTV 12

Women of Progress kick off Kwanzaa Celebrations in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Women of Progress Mississippi kicked off Kwanzaa Celebrations on Sunday, December 26 with Umoja day (“unity” in Swahili). Kwanzaa is a celebration of African American culture that focuses on history, values, family, community and culture. “Unity is something that we greatly need in Jackson because what affects north Jackson affects west […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTVQ

Kwanzaa celebrations encouraged at home amid spreading coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, a seven-day cultural celebration that takes place the last week of December. The Lyric Theatre in Lexington usually hosts community celebrations, but due to COVID, those plans had to be cancelled. “Kwanzaa starts in [the heart],” says Whit Whitaker,...
LEXINGTON, KY
pasadenaweekly.com

Kwanzaa play celebrates unity, community for all

For seven days, celebrants will light candles, share stories and contemplate the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Beginning on Dec. 26, the celebration pulls in traditions from harvest and the African diaspora and emphasizes community and life. The Robey Theatre will contribute to the festival with the unveiling of a new...
PASADENA, CA
lasentinel.net

Robey Theatre Presents ‘Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity’

During the global pandemic and civil unrest, devastation, and aftermath, can the guiding seven principles of Kwanzaa offer change to the world?. “Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity,” presented by The Robey Theatre Company and directed by Ben Guillory, was conceptualized by playwright Marie Y. Lemelle to explore the possibilities of how Kwanzaa can unite people on a global level and help them embrace their differences.
PERFORMING ARTS
NEWS10 ABC

Celebrating Kwanzaa in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christmas might be over, but for those celebrating, Kwanzaa has just begun. Kwanzaa means “first harvest” in Swahili and is more of a cultural holiday than religious; stemming from the harvest seasons in Africa. “It is both a celebration and a ritual that reminds us of the things we consider important both […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
WSLS

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Celebrates Kwanzaa

Today is Umoja, the first day of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is an African-American holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. It was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga to unite people of African Descent worldwide. It follows the seven principles also known as the Nguzo Saba, and each day represents...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Celebrations Across Philadelphia Mark First Day Of Kwanzaa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Numerous celebrations took place across Philadelphia to mark the first day of Kwanzaa. The seven-day African American and Pan-African holiday honors family, community, and culture. CBS3 was at the African American Museum of Philadelphia where many gathered for the lighting of the first candle on the kinara. The holiday is defined by seven principles. Each day of the festival is dedicated to a specific one. The first celebrates Umoja, or unity. Following the lighting of the first candle, people enjoyed music, stories and art. Eyewitness News was also in Franklin Square, where Philadelphia’s Kwanzaa celebrations continued into the night. People gathered to light the kinara and give thanks. The seven principles of the season were celebrated through the work of percussionists Sistas Laying Down Hands, as well as through hands-on activities with teaching artists. The celebration lasts until Jan. 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy