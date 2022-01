We think that Applied Materials currently is a better pick compared to Micron Technology. Applied Materials stock trades at almost 6x trailing revenues, nearly double that of Micron, whose P/S multiple stands at 3.3x. Does this gap in the companies’ valuations make sense? We believe so, and we only expect this gap to widen. While both companies have seen a strong rise in revenues since the lockdowns started being lifted, Applied Materials has seen much stronger and steadier sales growth over the past few years. Applied Materials trades at a higher P/EBIT of more than 20x against MU’s 14.4x but has also seen faster EBIT margin growth lately. Additionally, Applied Materials is in a much better debt position and has a stronger cash cushion.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO