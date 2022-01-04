ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans staff help fan find missing wedding ring in snowy stadium

By Emily Proud, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlVVj_0dcZ9dTO00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – It’s a double “Victory Monday” for one lucky Titans fan.

Chad Davis realized he had lost his Titans-themed wedding ring about an hour into his two-and-a-half-hour drive home from Sunday’s 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins . It was a custom-made ring gifted to him by his now-wife.

Davis went into panic mode, so his son encouraged him to post about it on Twitter.

The tweet was shared hundreds of times and quickly got the attention of Titans president Burke Nihill. He asked his staff, including Ashlee Stokely, the Senior Director of Stadium Events and Fan Experience, to start looking.

“I was hopeful, obviously, but I was scared to death,” said Stokely. “I was like, the poor man’s wedding ring is under the snow at the stadium how are we going to find it? but they did a great job.”

‘They’ are Ken and Tracy – two Nissan Stadium security guards who found the ring in the dark as snow accumulated.

Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicks off

“Oh my gosh. That’s why I love this team, to be honest,” said Davis wiping back tears. “That’s why I have this [ Titans tattoo ]. It’s that simple. I love this team.”

He is certainly thankful to have his ring back, but when it comes to the bigger victory, he’s still picking the Titans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL4zu_0dcZ9dTO00
(Chad Davis)

“Always the Titans. I could’ve replaced this ring easily. Yes, It wouldn’t have the same sentimental value, but I could’ve replaced this ring. We’re #1 in the AFC, we got the Texans to beat next week. Number one in the AFC after we do that, we got a bye and then I’ll be at every home playoff game.”

The Titans say they plan to reward the security guards who found the ring with special memorabilia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Will Ryan Pace return next season?

On episode 27, Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on the future of Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace with the Bears. Then, Kevin is joined by Zack Pearson (5:48) from BearReport.com to talk about Sunday’s finale at Minnesota, Justin Fields in COVID protocol, and the possibility of Pace returning after this season.  Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nissan Stadium#Stadium Events#Texans#American Football#Wkrn#Titans Titans#Afc
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills announce their uniform combination for Week 18

The Buffalo Bills will be playing their final game of the regular season on Sunday in Highmark Stadium against the New York Jets. While it is the final regular season game, it is the first time Buffalo will ever play a 17th regular season game, with the extra game being added for the first time this year after 43 years of 16 game schedules.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
lasentinel.net

Herbert Makes History; Chargers Rout Broncos 34-13

The Los Angeles Chargers are one win away from earning a playoff spot after Justin Herbert continued to impress during his sophomore campaign. Herbert threw for 237 yards and two scores, passing Philip Rivers for the most touchdowns in a season by a Chargers quarterback with 35 while leading Los Angeles to a 34-13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
mystar106.com

Good News: Wedding Rings, Missing Hikers, and Clever Dogs

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds . . . 1. A die-hard Tennessee Titans fan named Chad Davis went to their game on Sunday, and lost his Titans-themed wedding ring while he was there. But then he posted a photo of it on social media, and the team’s CEO messaged him back to let him know they found it. It’s a blue-and-silver ring with the Titans’ logo on the side.
PETS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy