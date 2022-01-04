7 abandoned kittens left at PAWS Chicago Medical Center, shelter seeking fosters

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A box of seven abandoned kittens were left Monday at PAWS Chicago Medical Center, according to a shelter spokesperson.

PAWS Chicago said a handwritten message was written on the box stating that the kittens' mother died Sunday and that the kittens are “hungry, dehydrated and anemic.”

Veterinarians at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center, located at 3516 W. 26th St., gave the kittens emergency exams and feedings. In addition to hunger and dehydration, the veterinarians discovered that all the kittens have conjunctivitis (pink eye) and upper respiratory infections.

"While we don’t know the circumstances behind why they were left, we are so glad they are now safe, warm, and being cared for at our state-of-the-art medical hospital for homeless pets," a PAWS Chicago spokesperson said in a statement.

As for next steps, PAWS Chicago be seeking experienced kitten fosters to help them grow and heal. Those interested in fostering can find out more and fill out an application here.