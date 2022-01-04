ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

President of the Illinois Restaurant Association reacts to the new vaccine requirement

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joined Bob Sirott to provide an update on how restaurants are adapting to the new vaccine requirement in Chicago and Cook County.

Comments

Confederate matters
2d ago

I'd be pissed if I owned a restaurant/ bar they only take it out on them and they're usually following the protocols but still get sanctioned

27
mama-bear
2d ago

Where has logic gone? Vaccinated are getting sick and spreading. By segregating to only V’d you aren’t preventing outbreak.

62
JLKSchaq
1d ago

I’m not checking anyone period. Especially on south side. Let the corporations owned by Pritzker hire the Vacc police , I don’t get paid to do it, and I won’t risk my life arguing with people. Especially while the burbs are resisting unless owned by a major corporation….No way……. Olive Garden is requiring an “original Vacc card”…. Lol…. No copies….although the city said a copy is acceptable with a valid I.D…….Just don’t go is what I think. And the people who are checking Vacc cards are NOT VACCED THEMSELVES!!!! Come on CHICAGO!!!!! Band together and Unite! This isn’t about color or neighborhood, it’s about our RIGHTS ACCORDING TO THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES. Enough is enough!!!! Vacced or unvacced is your CHOICE PERIOD. The government or city cannot tell you what to do. We are living in unprecedented times so be careful.

21
 

WGN Radio

Will Cook County’s COVID vaccine requirement hurt businesses?

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, R-Palos Park, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why a mandate requiring customers of businesses that serve food and beverages, and patrons of health clubs and fitness centers, to prove they’ve been vaccinated is a bad idea. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

CTU’s Stacy Davis Gates on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and returning to class: ‘The mayor has a difficult time with most people in the city’

Following Anna Davlantes joining the show to talk about her interview with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s Afternoon News welcomed Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. She talked to Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to address Mayor Lightfoot’s comments and respond to questions about when kids could get back to school.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
WGN Radio

‘Our schools are safe’ – Anna Davlantes’ exclusive interview with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on CPS vs. CTU, criminal justice, policing, and more

In an exclusive interview for WGN Radio and NewsNation recorded Wednesday, January 5, Anna Davlantes spoke with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The two began by discussing the current standoff between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union over if classrooms are safe for in-person learning during the omicron surge. Other topics included issues […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Gov. Pritzker in isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that he is working remotely after coming in contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19. Pritkzer tested negative this morning but is limiting his contact with others out of “an abundance of caution.” The Governor’s Office said Pritzker will be taking meetings remotely […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN Radio

University of Illinois System now requiring COVID-19 booster shots for students, staff and faculty

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials said they are now requiring students, staff and faculty to get a COVID-19 booster shot when they are eligible. In a mass email U of I President Tim Killeen said, “There is now significant evidence that vaccinations plus boosters are effective at preventing infections from developing […]
CHICAGO, IL
