FREE Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Online Training – Jan. 11, 18, and 25

By Dave Vickers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Iowa Community Colleges is offering a series of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training workshops free of charge to help community members, local...

