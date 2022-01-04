Surveys show Illinois ranks second place in U.S. as a state more people moving out of

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Illinois has come in at a very familiar place on a couple of surveys of which states people are moving out of and into.

Illinois ranked second in the country again in the number of one-way U-Haul trucks headed out of the Land of Lincoln, according to U-Haul. California was number one. In a similar survey by United Van Lines, Illinois came in second behind New Jersey as the state more people were moving out of.

“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, midsized towns and cities,” Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a news release .

“We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”

The United Van Lines survey indicates 32 percent of Americans moved in order to be closer to family while about the same number moved for a new job or job transfer. United Van Lines also said a higher percentage of Illinoisans were moving out of the Joliet and Springfield areas.