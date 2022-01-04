ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Five Cook County judges, 39 court employees test positive for COVID-19

By Rachel Pierson
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the Chicago area and the Cook County Circuit Court system is no exception.

The Office of the Chief Judge announced Tuesday that five judges and 39 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two judges work at the Daley Center, one works at the Domestic Violence Courthouse, another at the Juvenile Courthouse and one judge was last at 3150 West Flournoy.

Other new cases include 14 employees of the Adult Probation Department, 10 court reporters and three members of the Chief Judge’s administrative staff.

Four employees who work for the Social Service Department tested positive as well as two employees at the Juvenile Facility and six employees who work for the Office of the Public Guardian.

A total of 642 employees working under the Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

