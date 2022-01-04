ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DT Ross Blacklock says Texans were 'going through the motions' in 2020 season finale

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfgdX_0dcZ86aZ00

Kicking off the new year with the four-win Houston Texans hosting the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium seems to be a new tradition; it has been happening the past two years.

The Texans are 4-12 and their season mercifully ends after they play the Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time.

In 2020, the final game of the season also came down to then 4-11 Texans hosting the Titans, and according to defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, the players on that roster were waiting for the season to just end.

“Honestly, I can say a year ago we were kind in the same situation,” said Blacklock. “The mood obviously was different. Guys were kind of ready for it to be over with and just going through the motions.”

The Texans fell down 24-9 with 9:53 to go in the third quarter against the Titans on Jan. 3, 2021. Instead of packing it in, Houston fought back and Tennessee had to kick a 37-yard field goal as time expired to secure the division, 41-38, as the Indianapolis Colts would have wrapped it up had Tennessee lost. The Titans had everything to play for, the Texans didn’t, but it still was a furious finish.

According to Blacklock, the Texans are even more inspired this year than last.

Said Blacklock: “This year, we’re still fighting. We’re still trying to find ways to win, trying to find ways to play together and get better as a team. Each game counts. It doesn’t matter what the record says or anything. You can have an impact on this team, an impact on somebody else’s team, ruin the playoffs or whatever the case may be.”

If the Texans were to lose, it would help them possess the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Houston winning would move them deeper into the top-10.

“At the end of the day, we are just here to get a win,” Blacklock said. “We just have to keep putting our best foot forward, and better things and better days are coming.”

