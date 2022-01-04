ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brasstracks debuts new song “Still Life” featuring Tori Kelly

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy Award-Winning duo Brasstracks debuts a new song “Still Life,” featuring “Best New Artist” Grammy-nominee Tori Kelly. This latest track marks a creative rebirth for Brasstracks who are starting anew as they release new music independently. Listen to the song HERE. “. ‘Still Life’ kind...

openculture.com

Watch Bing Crosby’s Final Christmas Special, Featuring a Famous Duet with Bowie, and Bowie Introducing His New Song, “Heroes” (1977)

Bing Crosby died in October of 1977, but that didn’t stop him from appearing in living rooms all over America for Christmas. He’d already completed the shoot for his final CBS television special Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas, along with such collaborators as Ron Moody, Stanley Baxter, the Trinity Boys Choir, Twiggy, and a young fellow by the name of David Bowie. Of course, Bowie had long since achieved his own dream of fame, at least to the younger generation; it was viewers who’d grown up listening to Crosby who needed an introduction. And they received a memorable one indeed, in the form of the Bowie-Crosby duet “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” previously featured here on Open Culture.
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
orcasound.com

Brasstracks’ new project Welcome Back Era out now/Includes tracks featuring Tori Kelly, Yung Pinch, TOBi, Rothstein, and more

Welcome Back Era, the new project from Grammy Award-Winning Brasstracks, is out now. The release features Brasstracks’ previously released songs “Still Life” featuring Tori Kelly, “Summertime 1, 2” featuring Yung Pinch and Rothstein and “Good Luck For Real” with TOBi as well as an unreleased live version of “Still Life,” recorded at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. These 2021 tracks mark a creative rebirth for Brasstracks who have started anew as they continue to release new music independently. Listen to the project HERE.
undertheradarmag.com

Bonobo Shares New Song “From You” Featuring Joji

Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared a new song, “From You,” which features Joji. It is the final release from his forthcoming album, Fragments, which will be out next Friday (Jan. 14) via Ninja Tune. Listen below. In a press release, Green elaborates on the song’s lyrics, stating:...
freshmusicfreaks.com

Rompasso and Imanbek Release New Song ‘123 (Dolly Song)’ Featuring Karma Child

Global super artists Imanbek, Rompasso and Karma Child join forces on a new electronic power hit ‘123 (Dolly Song)’. Having miraculously broken all possible music charts with his multi-platinum ‘Roses’ Remix, Imanbek (born Imanbek Zeikenov) hails from Kazakhstan province town Aksu and, despite his young age of 20, has already changed the history of EDM. Firstly, he became the first Eastern European musician to enter the top 5 of US Billboard HOT 100, peaking at number four. So now Imanbek holds The Grammy for ‘The best-remixed record’.
JamBase

The Smile Featuring Radiohead Members Shares Debut Single

The Smile — a trio consisting of Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet — today unveiled their debut single, “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” Additionally, the group announced three live performances in London that can be viewed worldwide via livestream.
Billboard

Father John Misty Sets New Album ‘Chloe and the Next 20th Century’

Father John Misty brings good tidings: a new studio album, his first in four years. The American singer and songwriter will release his fifth studio effort, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, on April 8, via Sub Pop internationally and Bella Union in Europe. Produced with longtime collaborator Jonathan...
NME

Jamie T’s new album is complete, according to producer

Jamie T‘s fifth studio album is seemingly on its way, as confirmed by engineer and producer Jag Jago on Twitter. Jago wrote: “Jamie T album 5. Done. Seriously looking forward to 2022!” The new album would be the follow up to 2016’s ‘Trick’ as well as the album of B-sides Jamie released in 2018.
Billboard

Travis Barker Slays Drum Cover of Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’: Watch

Who would’ve guessed Travis Barker was an Adele fan? The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 4) to share his take on the singer’s “Easy on Me,” and the results were nothing short of transfixing. In the clip, the rock star wears a black,...
jackfmknoxville.com

Watch Toni Cornell’s “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
Stereogum

Justin Bieber Sets Grammys Record For Most Songwriters On A Best Song Nominee

Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.
orcasound.com

Cheat Codes, DVBBS, Wiz Khalifa, PRINCE$$ ROSIE team up for multi-genre anthem “No Time” 

Cheat Codes are back with their newest single “No Time”. For this single, the electro-pop trio teams up with EDM duo DVBBS and features rap sensation Wiz Khalifa and PRINCE$$ ROSIE, making “No Time” a layered, multi-genre collaboration and putting a rhythmic twist on the Cheat Codes’ signature sound. The song is the perfect summer jam and comes just in time to end the summer with a bang. The mid-tempo track has a mesmerizing beat and textured production, giving it a unique sound, unlike anything Cheat Codes has put out thus far. Wiz Khalifa’s verse elevates the track, making the collaboration feel like a true party. “No Time” is perfect for blasting during a Zoom hang with friends, or on a summer drive. Cheat Codes explains their intention with the song saying “No Time is that nostalgia summer anthem for anyone trying to enjoy their summer while still staying safe!” The guys had a great time making this song, and it shows! DVBBS recalls the process, saying “there’s no better feeling than working with your friends and creating something really fresh sounding …. really proud of this one. Wiz blessed us with some of the hardest bars I’ve heard in years, stoked to have another release with our bros Cheat Codes. Wiz is a legend, the boys are legends & track is legendary.”
thepress.net

Paul Weller wants soul singers to cover his songs

Paul Weller wants an album of soul singers covering his songs – but is worried it would seem “arrogant”. The ‘Changingman’ hitmaker has been dreaming of the project for years but is concerned people would find it self-indulgent and not be interested. He said: “I’d...
MetalSucks

Voivod Debut New Song “Paranormalium”

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have released a new single, “Paranormalium.”. “Paranormalium” will serve as the opening track on Voivod’s upcoming studio album, Synchro Anarchy, out worldwide on February 11, 2022 via Century Media Records. Voivod guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain checked in with the following comment...
theburgnews.com

Siblings in Song: Veteran area musicians debut their new band, album

There are thousands of aspiring musical artists across the United States, many of whom have never released an album. The act of creating, producing and recording an album demands stepping out of one’s comfort zone, putting oneself out there. It also requires a certain degree of simply “going for...
HARRISBURG, PA

