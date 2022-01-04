Brasstracks debuts new song “Still Life” featuring Tori Kelly

Cheat Codes are back with their newest single “No Time”. For this single, the electro-pop trio teams up with EDM duo DVBBS and features rap sensation Wiz Khalifa and PRINCE$$ ROSIE, making “No Time” a layered, multi-genre collaboration and putting a rhythmic twist on the Cheat Codes’ signature sound. The song is the perfect summer jam and comes just in time to end the summer with a bang. The mid-tempo track has a mesmerizing beat and textured production, giving it a unique sound, unlike anything Cheat Codes has put out thus far. Wiz Khalifa’s verse elevates the track, making the collaboration feel like a true party. “No Time” is perfect for blasting during a Zoom hang with friends, or on a summer drive. Cheat Codes explains their intention with the song saying “No Time is that nostalgia summer anthem for anyone trying to enjoy their summer while still staying safe!” The guys had a great time making this song, and it shows! DVBBS recalls the process, saying “there’s no better feeling than working with your friends and creating something really fresh sounding …. really proud of this one. Wiz blessed us with some of the hardest bars I’ve heard in years, stoked to have another release with our bros Cheat Codes. Wiz is a legend, the boys are legends & track is legendary.”

