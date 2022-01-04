ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammys May Be Postponed — For Second Year In A Row

superhits1027.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grammy Awards may be postponed this year — the second year in a row that COVID has forced changes to the iconic music awards show....

www.superhits1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Organisers postpone ceremony over Omicron variant risks

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organisers called “too many risks” due to the Omicron variant. No new date has been announced.The ceremony had been scheduled for 31 January in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners”.“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.The...
MUSIC
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Madonna Inserted Herself Into Daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon’s Photo Shoot

Lourdes “Lola” Leon starred in a shoot for Paper magazine’s January issue. Her makeup is ’90s, her hair is ’90s, and her outfit is pretty ’90s as well. And Madonna, queen of the ’90s, was there, too. Well, not exactly. She photoshopped herself into an image from the shoot after the fact, gave it a background and a different filter, and posted it on her Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Doja Cat
Person
H.e.r.
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Covid#Billboard#Omicron#Mcu Times#Mcutimes
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy