Photography

Our world in photos: January 4

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITALY — Recovery: Participants recovered at the finish line...

brooklyneagle.com

Texas Monthly

Our Favorite Photos of 2021

For the second year in a row, Texas Monthly photographers were forced to confront the challenging reality of working during a pandemic. Nevertheless, with face masks and vaccine cards in tow, they fanned out across the state, pursuing assignments with the same dedication and vigor that has long distinguished the magazine’s visual storytelling.
littlevillagemag.com

This Modern World — January 2022

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com. Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes. You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

January 4: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1920, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON, JAN. 3 — Radical leaders planned to develop the recent steel and coal strike into a general strike and ultimately into a revolution to overthrow the government, according to information gathered by federal agents in Friday night’s wholesale roundup of members of the Communist and Communist Labor parties. A definite program to expand the two labor disturbances for the purposes of blotting out every semblance of organized government was disclosed in evidence gathered in half a score of cities. This data, officials said, tended to prove that the nation-wide raids had nipped the most menacing revolutionary plot yet unearthed. Officials indicated that both groups of radicals were only awaiting an opportune moment to carry on among other classes of workers the same sort of agitation employed among steel workers and coal miners. Among the foreign element of the Communist and Communist Labor parties, information described as conclusive revealed that the payrolls had been ‘loaded’ with agitators to be sent suddenly to every fertile field in support of a general strike campaign.”
buzzfeednews.com

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It's the first week of the year, and it already feels like it's been a month. For the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the Bronx Documentary Center has an exhibition this month that looks back on the events leading up to and on that day. For HuffPost, Christopher Mathias and Octavio Jones look at what it's been like living in Brevard County, Florida, the county that's become a breeding ground for Capitol rioters. Luke Sharrett photographed the beauty and harsh reality of a Kentucky tobacco harvest.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Magical Express Signs are Disappearing in Disney World

Can you believe it’s almost the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022?. And there are a LOT of changes coming to Disney World in the New Year. We’ll see the grand opening of the new Star Wars Hotel, the opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride, and the end of the Magical Express. The Magical Express is the complimentary transportation service to and from Orlando International Airport for guests staying at Disney World resorts.
Marie Claire

'Fiona and Jane' Is Our January Book Club Pick

Welcome to —Marie Claire's virtual book club. It's nice to have you! In January, we're reading Jean Chen Ho's Fiona and Jane (out January 4), a novel that explores the evolving friendship between two Taiwanese American women over the course of two decades. Read an excerpt from the novel below, then find out how to participate in our virtual book club here. (You really don't have to leave your couch!)
This Is Reno

The year in photos: Our pick of images from 2021

It’s hard to say whether 2021 was a better year for This Is Reno photographers than was 2020. As with last year, they covered their share of protests and demonstrations, fires and homeless camp sweeps. They also endured abuse–including threats of arrest by Reno Police officers–and lungfuls of smoke in one of the worst wildfire seasons we’ve seen in recent years.
WPXI

Photos: New Year celebrations from around the world

Ringing in 2022 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 31: People dance before the 9pm fireworks at the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. New Year's Eve celebrations continue to be somewhat different as some COVID-19 restrictions remain in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) (Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
Gillette News Record

AP PHOTOS: The world of entertainment saw rebirth in 2021

After a year of shutdowns and cancellations, 2021 brought rebirth and revival to the entertainment industry. Glamour made a big comeback on runways and red carpets in Europe and the U.S., which saw the return of the Met Gala and major film festivals and award shows. Photographers for The Associated...
freightwaves.com

The year in pictures: Our top photos of 2021

We asked FreightWaves photographer Jim Allen to select his favorite photos that he captured in 2021. Some reflected significant developments in the freight industry; others were simply cool images that caught his eye. While a picture’s worth a thousand words, he added a few comments below to expound on some of his selections.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Explore our staff photographers’ top photos of 2021

As we look back on 2021, our staff photographers have curated collections of their best work over the past year — the second spent in the field amid the pandemic. As you explore their galleries, you'll see the dedication, hard work and care that goes into photographing stories in our community every day.
The Independent

The best destinations to visit in January

Start 2022 with a change of scenery – whether you’re pining for somewhere hot and sunny, fancy a holiday in the snowy mountains or just want to snuggle somewhere cosy in the countryside. Here a few ideas of where to have a holiday in January.AzoresThe vivid and wild beauty of the Azores is enough to brighten anyone’s January. Go hiking on the largest island in the Atlantic archipelago, Sao Miguel, where you can follow the trail to the extinct volcano crater of Sete Cidades by way of two gorgeous lakes. Sunvil has a week’s holiday at the Talisman Hotel in...
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
porthole.com

Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas Ship Review

If you’re looking for a quiet, relaxing cruise vacation, stay far away from Royal Caribbean International’s Odyssey of the Seas. Chock full of Royal Caribbean staples like the North Star, FloRider Surf Simulator and Sky Pad trampoline, kids and adults alike will find something on board that makes the cruise one to remember.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Construction Update at World Celebration in EPCOT

Come along with us as we check out the latest construction updates at World Celebration in EPCOT. The center of World Celebration is still surrounded by construction walls. Coming from World Showcase, guests are directed to either go left and enter World Nature or go right and enter World Discovery while the construction is underway.
disneydining.com

Our Favorite Vegan Disney World Snacks

When you’re vegan, finding things to eat while on vacation can be tricky. Fortunately, this isn’t the case at the Most Magical Place on Earth. In fact, we’ve found that Walt Disney World Resort is actually quite accommodating when it comes to dietary restrictions, and this includes the vegan diet.
