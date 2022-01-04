Our world in photos: January 4

ON THIS DAY IN 1920, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON, JAN. 3 — Radical leaders planned to develop the recent steel and coal strike into a general strike and ultimately into a revolution to overthrow the government, according to information gathered by federal agents in Friday night’s wholesale roundup of members of the Communist and Communist Labor parties. A definite program to expand the two labor disturbances for the purposes of blotting out every semblance of organized government was disclosed in evidence gathered in half a score of cities. This data, officials said, tended to prove that the nation-wide raids had nipped the most menacing revolutionary plot yet unearthed. Officials indicated that both groups of radicals were only awaiting an opportune moment to carry on among other classes of workers the same sort of agitation employed among steel workers and coal miners. Among the foreign element of the Communist and Communist Labor parties, information described as conclusive revealed that the payrolls had been ‘loaded’ with agitators to be sent suddenly to every fertile field in support of a general strike campaign.”

