ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police and DPS clamp down on drunk driving and road rage

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrrmg_0dcZ6U5Q00

Dallas Police and the Department of Public Safety worked together on New Year's Eve, but they were looking for more than just drunk drivers.

Dallas Police and the DPS worked together over New Year's Eve to identify drunk drivers and people driving aggressively. They issued 139 tickets, 32 warnings and arrested four people for speeding.

Police say they've also set up cameras throughout the city to identify people involved in road rage cases. They're urging people to plan ahead for traffic delays, avoid confrontation, and if you see a case of road rage, to call 911.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Dps#Road Rage#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy