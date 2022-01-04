Dallas Police and DPS clamp down on drunk driving and road rage

Dallas Police and the Department of Public Safety worked together on New Year's Eve, but they were looking for more than just drunk drivers.

Dallas Police and the DPS worked together over New Year's Eve to identify drunk drivers and people driving aggressively. They issued 139 tickets, 32 warnings and arrested four people for speeding.

Police say they've also set up cameras throughout the city to identify people involved in road rage cases. They're urging people to plan ahead for traffic delays, avoid confrontation, and if you see a case of road rage, to call 911.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter