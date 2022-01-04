ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NFL Playoff Scenarios entering Week 18:

AFC

CLINCHED (5 of 7):

— Cincinnati Bengals – AFC North division title

— Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

— Tennessee Titans – AFC South division title

— Buffalo Bills – playoff berth

— New England Patriots – playoff berth

BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

1. BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or tie

BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) (vs. New York Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

1. BUF win OR

2. NE loss OR

3. BUF tie + NE tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-6) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Cincinnati clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

1. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or tie OR

2. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

1. IND win or tie OR

2. LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie OR

3. LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-5) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, ESPN/ABC)

Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR

2. KC tie + TEN loss

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (9-7) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Las Vegas clinches playoff berth with:

1. LV win OR

2. LV tie + IND loss OR

3. IND loss + PIT loss or tie

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-7) (at Las Vegas (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:

1. LAC win or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

1. NE win + BUF loss or tie + KC loss + TEN loss

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

1. NE win + BUF loss or tie OR

2. NE tie + BUF loss

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7-1) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

1. PIT win + IND loss + LV-LAC game does not end in a tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (11-5) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

1. TEN win OR

2. TEN tie + KC loss or tie OR

3. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR

4. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + BUF win

NFC

CLINCHED (6 of 7):

— Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title, No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage

— Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title

— Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth

— Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth

— Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-5) (vs. Seattle (6-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Arizona clinches NFC West division title with:

1. ARI win + LAR loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-4) (vs. San Francisco (9-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

1. LAR win or tie OR

2. ARI loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) (at Atlanta (7-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

1. NO win + SF loss

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-7) (at Los Angeles Rams (12-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

1. SF win or tie OR

2. NO loss or tie

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Jets#Rams#American Football#Afc North#Kansas City Chiefs#Afc West#Afc South#Buffalo Bills#Lac#Mia#Buffalo#Cbs Rrb#Afc East#Ne#Cincinnati#Fox#Bal Pit#Espn#Abc
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
NFL
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL
Kansas City Star

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on trip to the Cotton Bowl and hearing boos from fans there

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t often hear boos when he’s not playing, but that was the case Friday at the Cotton Bowl. Mahomes and a few Chiefs teammates joined Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce at the game, which was the first College Football Playoff semifinal. The Bearcats lost 27-6 to top-ranked Alabama, and television cameras caught a glimpse of the cadre of Chiefs players.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has amazing quote about Ben Roethlisberger farewell

Monday is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to spoil the party. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is particularly aware of the significance of Monday’s game. Speaking to ESPN prior to kickoff, Garrett had a fantastic one-liner about celebrating the occasion with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

710K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy