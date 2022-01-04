Choi Ye Na radiates her seductive lovely charms in the second set of teaser photos for her 1st mini-album 'SMiLEY'

On December 31 at midnight KST, WEi's Kim Yo Han shared the lyrics teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT.'. Just a day before, the singer released a series of teaser photos after releasing the tracklist to his upcoming album. According to the tracklist teaser, the mini-album 'Illusion' will include the tracklist "Dessert," along with "Selfish," "Bad," "Landing On You," and "Become My Compass Like the Shining Stars."

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO