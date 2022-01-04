ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Choi Ye Na radiates her seductive lovely charms in the second set of teaser photos for her 1st mini-album 'SMiLEY'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoi Ye Na is preparing for her solo debut with the release of more teaser photos. Just a day before, the former IZ*ONE member unveiled the first...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Choi Ye Na to make her solo debut this month

Choi Ye Na will be making her solo debut soon. On January 2nd at midnight KST, Yuehua Entertainment released a coming soon poster on the former IZ*ONE member's official social media accounts. According to the released poster, Choi Ye Na will be making her official solo debut on January 17th at 6 PM KST.
WORLD
allkpop.com

OMEGA X unveils 'love version' teaser image for upcoming mini album 'Love Me Like'

On December 26 KST, the Spire Entertainment rookie group unveiled the 'love version' image teaser promoting their upcoming 2nd mini album 'Love Me Like.' In the image, all eleven members are seated and giving the camera a confident stare, creating a sophisticated aura. Meanwhile, 'Love Me Like' is set for...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini#Smiley#Teasers#Just A Day#Kst
allkpop.com

Yuju drops a beautiful cover art for her first mini-album 'REC.'

Yuju continues to prepare for her solo debut and released the beautiful cover art for her upcoming mini-album 'REC.'. Earlier, the former GFriend member unveiled a teaser poster for her solo debut music album 'REC.' and announced her solo debut. Since then, she has been diligently preparing for her debut with the release of the teaser schedule.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

WEi's Kim Yo Han shares the Lyrics Teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT' in preparation for his upcoming mini-album 'Illusion'

On December 31 at midnight KST, WEi's Kim Yo Han shared the lyrics teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT.'. Just a day before, the singer released a series of teaser photos after releasing the tracklist to his upcoming album. According to the tracklist teaser, the mini-album 'Illusion' will include the tracklist "Dessert," along with "Selfish," "Bad," "Landing On You," and "Become My Compass Like the Shining Stars."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

WEi's Kim Yo Han reveals 'Illusion' solo mini album highlight medley

WEi's Kim Yo Han has dropped his album highlight medley for 'Illusion'. In the teaser video above, fans can hear a preview of Kim Yo Han's upcoming tracks "Dessert", along with "Selfish", "Bad", "Landing On You", and "Become My Compass Like the Shining Stars". His solo mini album 'Illusion' drops on January 10 KST.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

LUMINOUS unveil group concept photos for 2nd mini album 'Self n Ego'

LUMINOUS displayed their charismatic visuals in group concept photos for 'Self n Ego'. On January 6 KST, LUMINOUS unveiled a set of group concept photos for their upcoming 2nd mini album, 'Self n Ego'. In the photos, the LUMINOUS members stared deeply into the camera with intense gazes in front of a brightly lit background. In particular, the members' black and white outfits created a perfectly harmonized look.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

Yuju drops 'REC.' solo debut concept film

Yuju has dropped her concept film for 'REC.'. The former GFriend member is debuting as a solo artist with her EP 'REC.' and its lead single "Play" on January 18 KST. This marks her first solo release under Konnect Entertainment and after GFriend's disbandment. Check out Yuju's 'REC.' concept film...
MOVIES
Soompi

GOT7’s BamBam Drops First Teasers For Upcoming Mini Album

GOT7’s BamBam is gearing up for the release of his new mini album!. Previously, BamBam had released a successful pre-single titled “Who Are You” featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi. On January 7 at midnight KST, he dropped two enigmatic teasers announcing that his new mini album would...
MUSIC
hypelifemagazine.com

Koffee Confirms Her Debut Album Is Coming Soon

Koffee has revealed that her first album is on the way. The Grammy award-winning singer shared the news during her appearance on the Christmas episode of TVJ’s ‘Tailored for Taste,’ with her mother, Jo-Anne Williams. Before discussing her music, the 21-year-old singer showed off her cooking skills...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

AleXa releases performance video for 'Tattoo'

AleXa has just released the performance video for her recently released single "Tattoo"!. In this performance video, AleXa shows off her strong dance moves and performance presence while dancing in front of a 3-walled LED screen, giving the performance video a futuristic vibe that compliments the song itself. Watch the...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

OMEGA X drop performance MV for 'Love Me Like'

OMEGA X have dropped their performance music video for "Love Me Like". In the performance MV, OMEGA X go over the energetic choreography for their latest track. "Love Me Like" is the title song of their second mini album of the same name, and it's a dance track with a moombahton-based rhythm and exotic beats and flutes.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Julia Fox Shares Intimate Photos of Her and Kanye West's Second Date

Kanye West's new rumored love interest Julia Fox just confirmed the couple's budding romance in a new written piece for Interview magazine. With just over 200 words, the "Uncut Gems" actress described their whirlwind love story starting with the day they met on New Year's Eve in Miami. "I met...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy