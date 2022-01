The Weeknd is determined to present something sonically different from anything he’s done before with the upcoming album Dawn FM, out Jan. 7. Promising a “new sonic universe,” The Weeknd teased Dawn FM with a one-minute trailer depicting the artist in a car crash and dragged away by robed cult members before the scene jumped to him aged, in a club and approached by a cult leader. The cryptic video continues with a DJ welcoming the viewer to 103.5 Dawn FM, saying “You’ve been in the dark way too long. It’s time to walk into the light, and accept your fate with open arms.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO