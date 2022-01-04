ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

golaurens.com

LCSO requesting assistance in recovering stolen property

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public regarding stolen property in Cross Hill and Waterloo. In December, a 2017 Kymco UXV and a 14 ft. shop-built trailer was stolen from the Watts Bridge Road area of Cross Hill. According to the LCSO, several homes in the area were also burglarized.
WATERLOO, SC
KTLO

Woman, half brother accused of incestuous relationship

A woman and her half brother are accused of being in an intimate relationship after a report was made by the woman’s estranged husband. Twenty-nine-year-old Tessa Teague and 18-year-old Jacob Reidy each face a felony count of incest. According to a probable cause affidavit, a male went to the...
MARION COUNTY, AR
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Police: Teenage girls likely died several days before father

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A father may have lived for up to five days after his two teenage daughters died in his apartment, authorities in western Washington said. Renton police told The Seattle Times in a story on Friday that 16-year-old Mariel Gill and 17-year-old Adriana Gill died around Dec. 5. Their bodies were found wrapped in blankets on the first floor.
RENTON, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Woman Wanted For Murder

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Police are looking for 35-year-old Amelia Cox. Cox is last known to be living in Springfield. She is being sought by Metro Nashville Police for the murder of 41-year-old Inthasone Kebounnhom at the Cambridge complex on Bell Road last January. Two men are...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Fugitive arrested after being on the run since 2017

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville police arrested a man Tuesday after he had been on the run since a fatal shooting in 2017. Fugitive Victor A. Walls, 25, has been arrested today said the MNPD. Walls was wanted on a first-degree murder indictment for the 2017 fatal shooting of Terry Sherrell on Judd Drive.
NASHVILLE, TN

