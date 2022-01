Earlier this year, Victoria's Secret decided to switch things up. Angels were replaced with an iconic, diverse group of celebrities and activists, such as Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Poloma Elsesser, as part of an initiative called the The VS Collective. But that wasn't the only change that was made. Victoria Secrets' sister brand, PINK, made a similar move, recruiting young, influential public figures for its own campaigns and collections. This holiday season alone, we've already seen ads featuring actresses Lana Condor and Lexi Underwood, and now, R&B sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey are giving us the gift of athleisure, thanks to a new line that seamlessly transitions from day to night.

