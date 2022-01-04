Police: 1 killed, 4 injured in New Castle crash

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A man is dead and four other people were injured after a crash in New Castle over the weekend, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday as a Toyota Corolla traveling southbound on North DuPont Highway and a northbound Chevrolet Malibu collided as they both turned onto eastbound East Franklin Avenue, police said.

A 40-year-old man riding in the back seat of the Corolla was flown to a hospital, where he later died, police said. The 47-year-old man who was driving the Corolla was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious, but not considered life-threatening. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Two other passengers in the Corolla were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and the driver of the Malibu was treated at a hospital and released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing police said in a news release on Tuesday.