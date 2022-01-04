ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Sen. Kaine: ‘Miserable’ commute became a survival project

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sen. Tim Kaine left his home in Richmond for his usual two-hour commute to the U.S. Capitol after Monday’s snowstorm, eager to negotiate voting rights legislation and preside over the Senate on Tuesday morning.

Instead, he was stranded all night on a stretch of Interstate 95 where trucks lost control on the icy pavement, shutting down the East Coast’s main north-south corridor and trapping hundreds of drivers in temperatures that dropped to 15 degrees (minus 9 Celsius).

The Democrat told radio station WTOP that he worried about all the families with children or elderly passengers who were running out of fuel and food. Then he got a little envious, because at least they had body heat to share.

“At some point I kind of made the switch from a miserable travel experience to a kind of survival project,” Kaine said when he was still stuck after 21 hours alone in his car.

But Kaine also described a camaraderie as strangers connected along the highway, including a Connecticut family who walked up and down lines of parked cars, sharing a bag of oranges they had planned to bring home from a Florida vacation.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kaine said. “I will never forget this.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, he tweeted that after 27 hours on the road, he’d finally made it to his destination.

Tom Smith
1d ago

Poor kain this is common problem without snow . Know you Feel the pain of the people that travel that roadway everyday.

Barnacle Bill
1d ago

Article said “he was worried…” But he did nothing! This is our problem lots of folks are worried BUT WE NEED PEOPLE IN OFFICE THAT TAKE ACTION!. Thx

Lori
1d ago

awwww ur so privileged n spoiled that u can't handle how us "regular poor folk" live u couldn't survive in the real world

