ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Historic Salt Lake council majority LGBTQ, people of color

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FOUF_0dcZ1SQb00
1 of 3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has sworn in a historic new city council where the majority of members identify as LGBTQ, and most are people of color.

Councilwoman Victoria Petro-Eschler said Monday the makeup of the seven-member council is not just a “demographic novelty,” in conservative Utah, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“This diversity is important because of what it means for how work gets done in our city,” said Petro-Eschler, who represents District 1, on the city’s racially and ethnically diverse west side.

The new minority-majority council comes just two years after the election of the capital city’s first minority member, Ana Valdemoros.

Also representing the city’s west side is incoming council member Alejandro Puy, who is gay and immigrated from Argentina. “The working families of the west side are a force to reckon with, especially those mothers like mine,” he said during Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Some activists are waiting to see how the members address issues like affordable housing, the environment and calls to fund social services over police, KUER reported.

“One of the biggest things we want to see is them directly addressing the issues we’ve been campaigning for,” said Deja Gaston, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation Salt Lake.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

California Democrats revive universal health care bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Legislature on Thursday revived a plan for what could be the nation’s first universal health care system — prompting strong opposition from doctors and health insurers overtax increases for businesses and individuals that would pay for the plan and only if voters approved the tax hikes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi House OKs congressional remap amid objections

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House on Thursday approved a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. The 76-42 vote was mostly along party lines, with Republicans and one independent in favor and Democrats and one independent opposed. The Republican-controlled Senate will also have to approve a plan, and no date has been set for that vote.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Natural immunity added to Indiana vaccine exemption bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would severely limit Indiana workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements, arguing it is time to rely on personal responsibility and protections such as immunity from a previous infection. The Republican-dominated Indiana House could debate approving the business vaccine mandate limitations next...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Affordable Housing#Racism#Salt Lake Council#Lgbtq#Ap#The Salt Lake Tribune#Kuer
The Associated Press

Pattern Energy completes New Mexico wind project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California-based renewable energy company says work is complete on four wind farms in New Mexico that total more than a gigawatt of capacity. Pattern Energy officials announced Thursday that the Western Spirit Wind project has started commercial operations. The company had billed it as the largest single-phase construction of renewable power in the U.S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

710K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy