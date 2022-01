The Apprentice is finally back! After a two year break thanks to the impact of Covid, out TVs just haven’t been the same without our yearly dose of deludedly ambitious hopefuls clambering after an investment from Lord Alan Sugar. Tonight, on BBC One, the new season finally begins – but there’s one familiar face missing who won’t be returning with Karren Brady to aide Lord Sugar on his search. Claude Littner will not be returning to the show this season after injuring himself in a cycling accident and has been temporarily replaced by Tim Campbell MBE. Here’s all you need to know about Tim Campbell, Lord Sugar’s new aide for season 16 of The Apprentice.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO